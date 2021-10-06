x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man facing animal cruelty charge after dog beating video circulates

Jon Robert Wilcox will be arraigned in 61st District Court, however no date has been set.
Credit: Kent County Prosecutor/Facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued a single charge to a man believed to be caught on video beating a dog in Grand Rapids.

Jon Robert Wilcox is facing a charge of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor offense. If found guilty Wilcox could serve 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and up to 200 hours of community service.

In addition, the court may order psychiatric evaluation; may order costs of care, housing, or veterinary care, as applicable; may be ordered not to own/possess an animal. 

Wilcox will be arraigned in 61st District Court, however no date has been set.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.