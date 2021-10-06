Man facing animal cruelty charge after dog beating video circulates

Jon Robert Wilcox will be arraigned in 61st District Court, however no date has been set.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued a single charge to a man believed to be caught on video beating a dog in Grand Rapids.

Jon Robert Wilcox is facing a charge of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor offense. If found guilty Wilcox could serve 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and up to 200 hours of community service.

In addition, the court may order psychiatric evaluation; may order costs of care, housing, or veterinary care, as applicable; may be ordered not to own/possess an animal.

Wilcox will be arraigned in 61st District Court, however no date has been set.

