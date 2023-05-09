Man faces multiple charges in death of Kalamazoo woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has taken a man into custody following the death of a Kalamazoo woman last Friday.
Police say Tami Nichles, 48, was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of Autumns Way Boulevard in Oshtemo Township on May 5.
While on scene, investigators determined her death was a result of foul play.
The investigation then led them to Robert Nizzardini, 57, who was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including:
- Open Murder
- Felony Firearm
- Domestic Violence
Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE Nizzardini and Nichles had known each other and were believed to be in a domestic relationship at some point before the murder.
Nizzardini was denied bond and is currently being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.
