Man faces multiple charges in death of Kalamazoo woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has taken a man into custody following the death of a Kalamazoo woman last Friday.

Police say Tami Nichles, 48, was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of Autumns Way Boulevard in Oshtemo Township on May 5.

While on scene, investigators determined her death was a result of foul play.

The investigation then led them to Robert Nizzardini, 57, who was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including:

Open Murder

Felony Firearm

Domestic Violence

Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE Nizzardini and Nichles had known each other and were believed to be in a domestic relationship at some point before the murder.

Nizzardini was denied bond and is currently being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

