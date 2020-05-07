Man fatally hit by boat on Gull Lake

He was taken to the shore where EMS personnel attempted to provide life saving measures.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal boating accident occurred Sunday on Gull Lake in Ross Township.

At approximately 1:44 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Gull Lake for a boating accident.

According to authorities, a male was swimming in the lake when he was struck by a boat. He was taken to the shore where EMS personnel attempted to provide life saving measures.

Ultimately, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

The incident is currently under investigation and no other information has been released. The name of the victim is being withheld while family is notified.

