18-year-old man shot, killed in Grand Rapids last week identified

Grand Rapids Detectives have a "person of interest" in mind, GRPD shared Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities said the man shot and killed last week on Grand Rapids' southwest side is an 18-year-old.

Grand Rapids Police said Paul Anthony Pearson was shot during the early morning hours of Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Burton Street SW.

The medical examiner recently completed the man's autopsy and said he died by homicide.

A person of interest has been identified.

The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

