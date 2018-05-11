WEARE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Oceana County Press) – A 60-year-old Hart man is in custody following a bizarre incident Saturday, Nov. 3, in which the suspect allegedly flipped his ex-wife’s car over with a tractor and then barricaded himself in a house, aiming a crossbow at deputies, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

The hours-long ordeal began in the morning and ended late that afternoon.

“At approximately 11:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on West Monroe Road for a felonious domestic assault,” Mast states in a press release. “Upon arrival there, the deputies found that the ex-husband of the woman who lives at that residence had come over and instigated an argument with her. After becoming very agitated, the ex-husband ended up threatening his ex-wife with a large knife. After several threats, the male subject then threw the knife down; made more threats; and went outside to where he had a farm tractor parked. The male subject then used a front-end loader on the tractor to flip his ex-wife’s vehicle over onto its top. The male subject then fled the scene on that same tractor.

“Deputies then proceeded to what they believed was the ex-husband’s current residence on West Tyler Road in Hart Township. There, they located the tractor that was used to flip the vehicle over at the Monroe Road residence. A short time later, they located the male suspect involved, who was now attempting to conceal himself in his residence. When the deputies approached to interview him, the suspect armed himself with a cocked and armed crossbow which he aimed at the deputies. He then made several threats towards the deputies, including that he would not be taken alive. The deputies then backed off and treated him as a barricaded subject.

“The deputies kept communications going with the suspect for several hours,” Mast said. “During this time, a Michigan State Police negotiator came to the scene to assist as well. The trooper continued to speak with the subject until he eventually gave himself up at approximately 4:30 p.m.”

The Hart Police Department, Michigan State Police and Life EMS assisted Oceana County deputies at the scene. The suspect is lodged in the Oceana County Jail but has not yet been arraigned.

