Wyoming man found competent to stand trial in killing of his 2-year-old daughter

WYOMING, Mich. — The 62A District Court in Wyoming has determined a man accused of shooting and killing his 2-year-old daughter is competent to stand trial.

This was the third competency exam for 26-year-old Seninta Parks, who was previously found incompetent in June 2022, and just last month on April 26.

Parks is accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter, Khalise, in February of 2022. Police say they received a call of shots fired at a home on the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue SW.

When arriving, police said they found the 2-year-old girl dead with a gunshot wound. They also say they found the suspect with a gunshot wound deemed to be self-inflicted.

Witnesses who lived below the suspect heard gunshots and found a fired projectile that came through the ceiling of their home, police say.

There was also said to have been another person in the home at the time of the incident, but police don't believe they were involved.

Parks faces open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

If convicted, open murder and discharging a firearm in a building causing death both carry sentences up to life in prison.

A trial date has not yet been announced.

