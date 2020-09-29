Man found dead in Holland died from 'suspicious injuries to the head,' police say

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Juan Castillo Villarreal.

HOLLAND, Mich — Police have deemed the death of a Holland man found over the weekend as “suspicious.”

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 32-year-old Juan Castillo Villarreal was found dead inside a home at 344 Fourth Avenue in Holland Township.

A forensic autopsy was performed Monday, Sept. 28 and showed that Villarreal died from suspicious injuries to the head, police say.

The investigation into Villarreal's death is ongoing, and detectives are continuing to interview the victim's associates and friends.

Anyone with information regarding Villarreal's death is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.