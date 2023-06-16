Man found guilty of first degree murder in death of 16-year-old last summer

Friday, the jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning the verdict.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man learned his fate Friday, after a week of witness testimony.

Brandon Lee Bechtold Jr., 18, was found guilty of 1st degree murder, as well as three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Bechtold fled to Georgia after the shooting and had to be brought back to Grand Rapids for the trial.

Bechtold Jr., who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult in the death of 16-year-old Ja'Juan Webb on July 4, 2022.

Webb was killed while he was riding bikes with friends on the sidewalk of Leonard Street NE.

One witness, a then 13-year-old who described Webb as one of his best friends, recalled an older black Dodge Charger approaching the group before the shooting occurred.

He testified the car pulled up to them, someone inside asked, "Ain't that you, JJ?" and then he heard three or four shots.

He told the court he was 100% positive that Bechtold Jr. was the one that began shooting from inside the vehicle that day.

Friday, the jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning the verdict.

“Obviously, we are extremely pleased with this verdict, hopefully the family of JaJuan can find some solace with the results of the trial," said Kent COunty Prosecutor Chris Becker. "Grand Rapids Police are to be complimented as well for their hours of work on this case and their extensive investigation which helped secure this conviction.”

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

