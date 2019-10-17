ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man was found guilty by a Newagy County jury for breaking into an auto parts store and driving away in a vehicle parked on the lot.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, Bret Anthony Striegle was convicted last week of his December 2016 crimes.

Striegle reportedly broke into Ashalnd Auto Parts in Ashland Township. He also stole a 2000 Pontiac Firebird from the parking lot during the incident.

MSP troopers from the Lakeview post located the stolen vehicle in Montcalm County -- it was unoccupied and burned. After further investigation, multiple interviews, search warrants and assistance from Lakeview and Rockford post troopers, Striegle was eventually arrested as the suspect.

He faces sentencing on Nov. 14.

