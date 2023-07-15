Man found lying in road pronounced dead after shooting

Grand Rapids Police say they found the man around 3 a.m. Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a shooting in the city's Southwest side, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

They say it happened at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Officers were called to the area of Ionia Ave. SW and Hall St. SW. When they arrived, they found the man in the roadway at Ionia Ave. SW and Canton St. SW.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

No further details are being released at this time.

The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

