GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ladale Williams-Nelson, 39, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for killing his girlfriend after a New Year's Eve party on Jan. 1, 2018.

Williams-Nelson was convicted of second-degree murder, even though he argued the shooting was accidental. Prosecutors contended that Williams-Nelson shot his girlfriend during an argument at a home in Wyoming.

Leticia Vela, 25, was fatally shot in the face. She had five children; Williams-Nelson was the father of one of them.

Before serving time for the murder, Williams-Nelson will spend two years in prison for gun possession. He will get credit for time served since his arrest last year.

