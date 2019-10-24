GRAND HAVEN, Mich — An Ottawa County man was found guilty of killing his wife at their home in July of 2018. He then shot himself in the face.

The jury found Michael Scott McNeal, 56, of Port Sheldon Township guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and felony firearms charges.

His wife, Sherrilee, was found dead by their 17-year-old son, according to the prosecuting attorney Greg Babbitt.

Sherrilee was shot three times with a 25-06 bolt-action rifle. After the shooting, McNeal told police he believed she was having an affair with another man online.

McNeal said after he learned of the affair, he went to the barn for his rifle.

On the first day of the trial, Oct. 22, Tom Smith, the defense attorney for McNeal said his client acted under the heat of passion, after a provocative event, and there was an insufficient period of time for the cooling-off period to lapse.

The defense asked for voluntary manslaughter.

The prosecuting attorney in the case, Greg Babbitt responded by saying, "this was not an accident. This was not an impulse. This is deliberation. This is thinking. This is intending. This is murder."

Prosecutors asked for first-degree murder.

Other crime stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife then shooting himself in the face

RELATED: Ottawa County father charged in drowning death of 16-year-old son, investigation ongoing

RELATED: 'Lying teenagers' | Defense attorney blasts witnesses to suspected gang killing

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.