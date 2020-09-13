Man in critical condition after shooting in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were dispatched to South Burdick and East Maple for reports of shots fired at around 3:02 a.m. Sunday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers were told that somebody had been shot and that the person was being transported to the hospital by a citizen. Police say a male victim arrived at the hospital a few minutes later. He is in critical condition.

Detectives are now investigating the case and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

