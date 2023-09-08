Deputies: Man facing slew of charges in armed robbery, assault case that left 2 injured

24-year-old Nikko Hernandez allegedly assaulted the victims and stole money, electronics and jewelry from one of them.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting two men and robbing one of them at gunpoint earlier this week.

24-year-old Nikko James Hernandez, of Holland, is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident, including armed robbery, two counts of felonious assault and habitual offender—3rd offense notice.

Deputies say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of 104th Avenue in Olive Township.

A group of four to five people had confronted two men that they were "loosely acquainted" with, according to investigators. Hernandez allegedly struck the victims and robbed one at gunpoint stealing money, electronics and jewelry from him.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Hernandez was taken into custody later on Tuesday. He was arraigned in the 58th District Court and his bond has been set at $500,000 cash. He is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office Critical Response Team continued the investigation and took four people into custody on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.