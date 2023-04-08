Man shot in Grand Rapids expected to survive

No arrests have been made in connection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A man found shot in Grand Rapids is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened just after 7:00 p..m. last night. Officers responded to Brown Street Southwest when they found a man who was shot in the leg. The man was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made in connection so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345, or https://www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

