Man in serious condition after shooting on southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in serious condition tonight after a shooting on the city's southeast side.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Highland Street SE.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

