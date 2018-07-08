KENT COUNTY, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious death" after a 66-year-old Byron Center man was found dead laying next to his car on the side of the road near 68th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW.

On Aug. 6 just before 6 p.m., police received a call from a witness who said that they saw a man who was laying near a gray GMC Envoy with an apparent gunshot wound. The vehicle had a tire jack under it, as though the man were working on it.

When police arrived, they found the victim next to his car. Police have not indicated if the man was shot, but they said an autopsy was completed on Tuesday with results pending.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for information from witnesses who may have seen the victim or his vehicle. The man may have been seen near the GMC Envoy or walking on the side of the road. Police describe him as a white man with medium to heavy build. He was wearing bright teal gym shorts and a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

