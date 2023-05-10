Kent County man indicted in federal court on sex trafficking charges

Terrance Clay, 39, faces charges of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man has been indicted in federal court on sex trafficking charges.

Terrance Clay, 39, of Comstock Park, faces charges of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a child as well as distribution of child pornography.

Clay was previously charged in state court for related offenses of sex trafficking and possession of child sexually abusive material involving a 16-year-old girl.

Those charges stemmed from an incident where Clay allegedly provided a runaway teen with a cell phone, food, clothing and a place to stay at a hotel in exchange for her performing sexual acts.

Clay was accused of having nude photos of the teen on his phone and sharing advertisements for sex acts on social media. He was taken into custody with the missing teen at the Mackinac Bridge last November.

However, those charges were dismissed due to his federal prosecution.

“These sexual exploitation and child pornography allegations are extremely disturbing and very serious,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our children as our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.”

This case is part of a nationwide initiative called "Project Safe Childhood," created to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

