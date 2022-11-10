Man injured after shooting between two cars in Grand Rapids

Buchanan Avenue was blocked off between Griggs and Rose streets for a time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids between two cars.

The incident took place Thursday, Nov. 10 before 5:30 p.m. on Elm Street near Buchanan Avenue. 13 ON YOUR SIDE sent a crew to the scene and saw multiple police cars.

Buchanan Avenue was blocked off between Griggs and Rose streets for a time while police interviewed neighbors about the incident.

Police say that one man has suffered minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the police department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or tips can be sent to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or their website here.

