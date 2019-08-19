BLENDON TWP.,Mich.- Deputies in Ottawa County arrested a suspect after an attempted break-in Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 56th Ave. and Stanton Street in Blendon Township.

A man who lives in the home said he installed a security system yesterday and it alerted him this morning that a man was trying to break into his home.

Police did not say if anything was taken. But they believe the 38-year-old suspect knew the man who lives at the home, Nick VanGeest.

Investigators also say the suspect may have a substance abuse issue

