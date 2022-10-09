Man arrested in Battle Creek after assault and high speed chase, weapons seized

Police say that no one was hurt when the suspect fired shots, and nothing was damaged.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 30-year old man in Battle Creek was arrested Sunday morning after an assault and 100 mph high speed chase, authorities say.

Police were called to a home on the 400th block of Cliff Street nears James Street about an assault. It was around 3:30 am when the incident occurred.

The City of Battle Creek say the man was an invited guest by one of the residents, and then was later chased out of the home by the assault victim's brothers.

The assault victim did not need any medical treatment.

The man then fired shots, and police say they don't know whether or not he aimed for the house or in another direction. No one was hurt and nothing was damaged, and multiple shell castings were found.

When officers got a description of the man's vehicle, they were able to track it to Dickman Road and McCamly Street.

The suspect then fled when police arrived and attempted a traffic stop, which led to a high speed chase that was more than 100 mph. Investigators also say that they got assistance from the Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies. The chase led them to Bedford Township, then back into the city.

Officers say that the chase ended when they lost sight of the suspect in Van Buren and Limit Streets.

It was 7 a.m. when the police were able to find the man in his home driveway, and arrested him into custody.

They then searched his vehicle and found multiple assault weapons. Authorities say that there also were various calibers of ammunition, including .223, 308, 7.62x39, 9mm and 12 gauge.

The suspect is now being charged with:

Assault

Fleeing and eluding

And other various weapons charges

