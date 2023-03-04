x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

35-year-old man killed after fight in Wyoming Hampton Inn parking lot

The suspects have been identified and interviewed, officials say, and that there is no threat to the public.
Credit: WZZM

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has died Saturday afternoon after a fight at a hotel, says the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a Hampton Inn parking lot involving multiple people.

When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man, and after after giving medical assistance, he died at the scene. They believe he became unresponsive during the physical alteration.

Investigators say he is 35 years old and is from out of state. His name is currently being withheld.

The suspects involved have been identified and interviewed, officials say, and that there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Man found guilty on 2 charges in shooting death of 13-year-old

Before You Leave, Check This Out