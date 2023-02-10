Man killed during shootout on Grand Rapids' south side identified as 27-year-old

Grand Rapids Police said a shootout just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 critically hurt one and killed another. An officer also fired their weapon at the alleged shooter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities identified the 27-year-old man gunned down in a shootout last week on the south side of Grand Rapids.

Lavadis Maurice Anthony Crawford-Blackman died by homicide, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled.

This stems from a gunfight during the overnight hours of Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of Division Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police said two officers were driving northbound on Division Avenue around 2:10 a.m. in the 1400 block when the officers saw an active gunfight in a large gathering of people.

The officers got out of their vehicle and one fired at a suspected shooter.

One person, who was shot in the stomach, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Another person was found dead at the scene.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said investigators found many gun shell casings spanning several blocks, and that it is one of "the largest crime scenes in my entire career."

He said it is believed that hundreds of people may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. "It was utter chaos," Winstrom said.

Some buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire.

"We have a young man whose life was taken away from him," Winstrom said. "I'm sure he has a family that loves him very much and cares about him. His life was important. And we're going to need to find justice for him closure for his family."

One of the involved officers is now on administrative leave. Michigan State Police are handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Winstrom commended the involved officers' courage by exiting their vehicle in an active gunfight.

If you have information about this shooting, you're asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380. Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

