GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police were just feet away from 31-year-old Tarell Mapp when he was fatally shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowksi said officers were called to a strip of businesses 28th Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue SE to break up a fight just before 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots ring out from inside one of the businesses.

"As officers entered they were met with a very, very large crowd," Wittkowski explained. "With us going in there essentially outnumbered, so not only do we have to attend to this victim, we have to worry about someone with a gun."

As people flooded out of the building, Wittowski said officers carried out Mapp who had been struck by gunfire. Police then attempted live-saving measures, but Mapp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Candace Reynolds, a witness at the party, said she was speaking with Mapp seconds before he was shot.

"He lifted the garage door for everyone to leave out because the police had arrived," she said. "I asked him what time [the party] was normally over, and as soon as he was about to answer my question, I saw sparks hitting the garage."

Reynolds ducked and ran, thinking Mapp was behind her, but he had been struck by a bullet.

"The blood got on my hands and shoes and my face. I had no idea he was dead. I thought he was just trying to run to get to safety just like me," she said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime. Officers have not released any suspect information, but said they have strong reasons to believe alcohol was a factor. There were alcohol bottles in the parking lot of the crime scene.

This was the city's 14th homicide this year.

"They’re following up on leads still speaking to witnesses and doing their best to find out who had done this," Wittowski said.

The strip mall at 1850 28th Street SE is filled primarily with auto body shops. Prime Tyme, a car wash business within the strip mall, is where employees from the surrounding businesses say the party occurred on Nov. 2.

Back in 2016, when a 21-year-old was shot and killed at the same strip mall, the building's manager said he had allowed an employee to host a birthday party inside one of the then vacant shops.

The manager was not available for comment Monday, but his tenants say they do not believe that was the case for the parties held at Prime Tyme. Wittkowski said this strip mall has been problematic beyond the 2016 shooting.

"We've had multiple calls, multiple disorderly calls, to this address. Is this part of a larger problem? I would say so. If this is a location that is known to the broader public as a place to party after hours, that's an issue," he said.

Police are asking anyone with details to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or email at GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

