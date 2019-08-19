A Grand Rapids man on probation for possessing child pornography is now facing decades in prison for downloading a video showing a girl being raped.

Edward Perez Rios, 29, was arrested in April on multiple charges related to possession and receipt of child pornography in Kent County.

During a recent federal court hearing, Rios admitted to downloading a video on his cellphone showing a man raping a prepubescent girl. The video was downloaded using the social media application Telegram. The video was downloaded to his phone in early March, court records show.

Rios pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. In exchange for his plea, three other charges, including possession of child pornography, will be dismissed.

His guilty plea was accepted last week by U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney; sentencing has been set for November.

Rios is facing a minimum of 15 years, and up to 40 years, in prison. Receipt of child pornography is also punishable by not less than five years, and up to life, of supervised release.

Rios, who has an address on Burton Street near Buchanan Avenue SW, is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for a 2015 conviction in Kent County Circuit Court for possession of child sexually abusive material.

A judge put Rios on probation for five years. He was discharged from probation shortly after the federal charges were filed.

