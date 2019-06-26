GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who was in court Wednesday for violating probation on a shoplifting conviction could face additional charges for scuffling with deputies after being ordered to jail.

Mustafa Reynolds Jr. knocked over a podium and headed towards 63rd District Court Judge Jeffrey O'Hara after the judge sentenced him to 15 days in jail.

Two deputies and Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Amol Huprikar - a former Kentwood police officer - restrained Reynolds while family pleaded with Reynolds to calm down.

Reynolds, 21, appeared in court Wednesday, June 26, for violating probation for third-degree retail fraud. The misdemeanor offense occurred in November at a Walmart store in Alpine Township.

He was sentenced in February to six months of probation and ordered to pay $555 in fines and court costs.

O'Hara terminated the probation Wednesday and sentenced Reynolds to jail. That's when Reynolds knocked over a podium, sending court papers flying. Deputies stopped him from reaching the judge.

He was eventually placed in handcuffs and removed from the courtroom.

There is no word yet on the official charges Reynolds will face for the incident.

