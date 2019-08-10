GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The man who fatally stabbed Grand Rapids restaurateur Joey Vitale inside his own business last year has pleaded guilty.

Tony Streets Jr., 34, reached a deal after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and carjacking. He is a fourth-time felony offender, according to court records. Prosecutors recommended a minimum of 50 years in prison.

Investigators said Streets stabbed the third-generation restaurateur inside Burton Heights Pizza -- one of several restaurants operated by the Vitale family -- on Oct. 3, 2018.

Reports indicated Streets caused a scene and refused to leave the pizzeria, plunging a kitchen knife into Vitale's chest before taking off and robbing two other men. Streets was arrested not far from the restaurant.

Vitale attempted to drive himself to the hospital in a pizza delivery vehicle, but crashed a short distance from Mercy Health St. Mary’s hospital -- he was bleeding heavily and going in and out of consciousness. Vitale was taken to the hospital where the married father of three, later died.

Streets' sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

