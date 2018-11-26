Jacob Savickas is facing prison time for a week-long, two-state crime spree. He pleaded guilty to charges including bank robbery and larceny.

Savickas is responsible for a series of crimes in 2017, including a hold-up at a northeast Grand Rapids bank, and another robbery at a Walker McDonald's.

The 33 year-old was arrested at a hotel on 28th Street in Cascade Township on Aug. 9, 2017. Police said there was strong evidence Savickas was “substantially” under the influence of drugs during his alleged crimes.

Because of previous convictions, Savickas is facing up to life in prison when he's sentenced in January.

