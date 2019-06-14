JENNER, Calif — Shaun Gallon pleaded no contest Thursday to charges that he murdered a young couple with ties to West Michigan on a Sonoma County beach in 2004.

This is according to an ABC 7 affiliate in San Francisco.

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case as part of a plea deal.

Detectives say Gallon confessed to killing Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall while they slept on the beach in Jenner on on Aug. 18, 2004 and that he provided information that only the killer would know.

The couple was from Zeeland and worked at a California church camp.They planned to get married later in September.

The two Christian youth-camp workers were still zipped into their sleeping bags, and authorities believe they were shot in the head as they slept.

Lindsay Cutshall & Jason Allen.

Gallon also admitted to shooting and killing his brother in 2017.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

