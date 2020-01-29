GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lansing man who owned medical marijuana shops around Michigan has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison.

Marijuana has been legal in Michigan to ease the effects of certain illnesses, long before recreational marijuana was approved in 2018.

But federal investigators said Danny Trevino operated outside the medical marijuana law.

The government says Trevino can possess small amounts of marijuana with his own medical marijuana card, but that his criminal record prevents him from being a registered caregiver who can grow pot for others.

He was convicted of a marijuana conspiracy, among other crimes.

Defense attorney Nicholas Bostic says Trevino “thought he was legal.”

