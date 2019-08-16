MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who is accused of killing Evan Yonker, 28, then fleeing police by running into Lake Michigan was charged with open murder and unlawful imprisonment.

Ryan Allen Berry, 27, appeared in Muskegon County's 60th District court for his formal arraignment Friday morning.

The criminal complaint says Berry "knowingly restrain[ed]" Chelsi Allan when he fled the scene after the alleged murder. He is also charged with two counts of felony firearm and being a four-time habitual offender.

THE BACKGROUND

On Thursday, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Twin Lake for a call about a suicidal 27-year-old man. While police were heading to the scene, dispatch told them the same man reportedly shot someone and left for Grand Haven.

Deputies found Yonker dead inside the home.

Police tracked Berry to Grand Haven. He left his clothes on the south pier at Grand Haven State Park and ran into the water with just his underwear on.

Authorities on patrol boats followed Berry in the water. He was swimming in Lake Michigan for about 45 minutes to an hour about a mile off shore where the water was 54 degrees.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office pulled the man from the water around 12:30 p.m. and took him into custody.

