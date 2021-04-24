Man pulls gun during argument, flees police

Deputies later found him with a gun. The man was taken into custody soon after and no one was harmed in the incident.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after fleeing police.

Police say officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) were dispatched to a house in the 500 block of Century Lane in Holland around 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a man pulling a gun on another person during an altercation.

The man fled from the house in a vehicle before police arrived. Officers from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office later located the man and conducted a traffic stop near 120th Avenue, where the man again fled, police say. Deputies later found him with a gun. The man was taken into custody soon after and no one was harmed in the incident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office will be seeking charges for assault on police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing police. HDPS will seek charges of felonious assault.

