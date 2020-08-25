Man called ‘cheat and fraud’ sentenced for passing bad check; arrested for more crimes

After being sentenced for writing a $5,746 bad check in Lowell, Jason Faraj was turned over to deputies from southeast Michigan, where he faces similar charges.

LOWELL, Mich. — Freedom was fleeting for convicted felon Jason Faraj, who walked out of the Kent County Jail Monday and into the waiting arms of deputies from Oakland County, where he’s also accused of financial crimes.

“He’s one of the biggest frauds, biggest cheats you’ll ever meet,’’ said Rodger Ackerson, who sold Faraj more than $5,700 in coins and other items, only to have the check bounce.

“He walked out of court with a smile on his face,’’ Ackerson said. “I sure hope he isn’t smiling now.’’

Not likely. Although a sentencing judge on Monday decided Faraj had spent enough time locked up, Faraj was not able to leave the Kent County Jail a free man.

Oakland County deputies picked him up and drove Faraj back to the east side of the state to face charges there.

“He’s wanted in Michigan jurisdictions and in at least two states,’’ Lowell Police Detective Gordy Lauren said. “All for financial crimes.’’

His problems locally stem from a visit last summer to Ackerson’s iconic store, Collector’s Korner, in Lowell. After spending three hours browsing and chatting, Faraj gave Ackerson a $5,746 check to pay for sterling silver flatware, watches, watch cases and a 1995-W American silver eagle coin.

The check bounced 10 days later.

“I trusted the guy and look what happened,’’ Ackerson said. “He kept telling me he’d make it right. That never happened, so I went to the police.’’

Faraj, 44, was charged last fall with fraudulent withdraw/transfer and non-sufficient funds. He pleaded guilty this summer to non-sufficient funds $500 or more. The felony offense could have put him in prison.

During sentencing Monday in Kent County Circuit Court, the judge gave Faraj credit for the 305 days he’s spent in the Kent County Jail and ordered that he pay Ackerson $5,746 in restitution.

Faraj was released from jail Monday evening to deputies from Oakland County, where he faces numerous charges. Police in Tecumseh and Livonia also have holds on him.

Faraj has a criminal record dating back to his teen years. He’s been accused of financial crimes in Kent, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw counties. Police agencies in several states are interested in Faraj, Lauren said.

“There’s a lot of open investigations on him,’’ he said.

Ackerson says he is waiting for restitution on the bounced check, and says he believes Faraj should pay more.

“He cost me a bunch of money because his check bounced and then I had to take out a loan to cover the check that bounced,’’ Ackerson said. “It’s just not right.’’

