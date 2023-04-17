Man sentenced to life without parole for murder of Holland mother of 2

Enrique Estrada III will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Katherine Rutgers, the mother of two young girls.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The man convicted of killing 25-year-old Katherine Rutgers the day after Christmas in 2021 has been sentenced to life without parole.

On March 2, Enrique Estrada III was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury in Ottawa County Circuit Court of suffocating and killing Rutgers with a wet rag.

On Monday, the sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole was handed down to Estrada, which is the only possible sentence for first degree murder in the state.

Estrada called police to Rutgers' home after the murder and told officers he was locked out of the home and couldn't get back inside.

Police say that he told them that he was concerned about Rutgers, but after the officer knocked on the door and no one answered, he asked Estrada to leave.

Later that night, Rutgers' mother found her daughter dead inside of the home and called police.

Police said that in an interview with Estrada, he admitted to placing a wet rag over Katherine's mouth and nose causing her to suffocate. He told police he held it there for a few seconds despite her struggle.

Estrada said after he pulled the rag off her he noticed her face had turned colors and believed she was dead. He then left the house.

Rutgers leaves behind two young daughters.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.