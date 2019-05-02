MARQUETTE, Mich. — Jason Harry Bishop was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for transporting child pornography across the United States-Canada border.

On Jan. 27, 2017 Bishop went from Sault St. Marie, Mich. to Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada. While crossing the border, the Canadian Border Patrol became suspicious of Bishop and did a secondary inspection. CBP then found several photos of child porn.

CBP send Bishop's electronic devices to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which found child pornography and photos Bishop took of himself. In the pictures, he is wearing a shirt with "I am a child molester" written on it, and in the background there is a sign that says, "I love child porn."

Bishop has a criminal past, including a history of soliciting sex with underage children on at least three prior occasions, the Department of Justice said in a release.

“Today's significant prison term against a convicted child predator should serve as a clear warning for those who target and prey on children,” said Steve Francis, special agent in charge for HSI Detroit.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced Bishop in Michigan's Western District Court. Bishop will also serve 10 years of supervision following his release, and he will pay a $40,000 fine and pay $5,100 in special assessments.

This case was prosecuted as a part of the DOJ's Project Safe Childhood, an initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

