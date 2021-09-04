Man shot and killed in Grand Rapids, suspect at large

GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said they're still looking for the suspect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday around 11:50 a.m., a man was shot dead inside Stuyvesant Apartments located on 140 Madison Ave. SE.

GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said that shooting took place inside an apartment and police are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is on scene and will provide updates.

