GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1:10 p.m. on College Avenue NE near Cedar Street NE.

The injury appears to be non-life threatening, GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said. However, there is little cooperation with police at this time.

