Man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Township of Kalamazoo Police Department officers were called to the 500-block of North Berkley Street on a report that someone had been shot.

Once at the scene, the officers found the victim, who was injured, and applied lifesaving measures until rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim was an unarmed, 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo. He was treated and released from the hospital.

While canvassing the area, officers and detectives found several casing and other evidence related to the shooting.

Right now, police are calling the case an attempted murder.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.