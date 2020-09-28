Man shot in the stomach in Grand Rapids

The victim was walking down the street when he was approached by a vehicle and a subject inside fired shots at him.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the stomach Monday morning, according the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Sgt. John Wittkowski said dispatch received the call at around 9:41 a.m.

The shooting happened at Diamond Avenue near Logan Street SE. Police say the victim was walking down the street when he was approached by a vehicle and a subject inside fired shots at him. He was shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. His age is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.