x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

Man shot in the stomach in Grand Rapids

The victim was walking down the street when he was approached by a vehicle and a subject inside fired shots at him.
Credit: 13OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the stomach Monday morning, according the Grand Rapids Police Department. 

Sgt. John Wittkowski said dispatch received the call at around 9:41 a.m. 

The shooting happened at Diamond Avenue near Logan Street SE. Police say the victim was walking down the street when he was approached by a vehicle and a subject inside fired shots at him. He was shot in the stomach. 

The victim was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. His age is currently unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.