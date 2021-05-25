x
Man shot, killed in Muskegon Heights

Hayes was found in the driver's seat of a dark-colored Dodge with a single gunshot wound, police say.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man identified as Rico Rashawn Hayes, 32, died Monday night in Muskegon Heights after being found with a gunshot wound.

Police say officers responded in the 2600 block of Riordan Street around 10:47 p.m. on reports of a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Hayes was found in the driver's seat of a dark-colored Dodge with a single gunshot wound, police say.

Hayes, a Muskegon resident, was transported to Mercy ER and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

