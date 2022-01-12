GRPD says it does not have any suspects yet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden St. SW and Kensington Ave. SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with gunshot damage. They found the male victim nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unclear at this time.

GRPD says it has not made any arrests, and it does not have a suspect description at this time.

If you have any information, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.