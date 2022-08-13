Man shot twice in Grand Rapids while sitting inside car

A nearby apartment complex was also struck and police say there is no suspect in custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot twice while sitting inside his car in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Burton Street SE.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car when several rounds were fired at him by multiple firearms. His car was struck in addition to a nearby apartment complex.

We're told the victim is expected to survive and there's no suspect in custody at this time.

This is the second shooting Grand Rapids police are investigating Saturday.

A man and a woman were shot two hours before around 12:30 a.m., near Joe Taylor Park located near Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or visiting www.silentobserver.org.

