GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Deputies are currently looking for a man after a suspicious situation involving a 14-year-old girl.

According to a press release, the girl was walking to Northview High School when she was approached by the suspect.

The man was in a car and said he was friends with the girl's father. He also asked her if she wanted a ride home. The incident occurred at the intersection of Providence St NE and Costa Ave NE.

The girl also told police the driver said to come closer because he had something to tell her. She soon called her friend to tell her what was happening, and her friend’s mother called the police.

The Kent Country Sheriff's Office is looking for a light skinned, possibly Hispanic, overweight man in an older red or maroon "boxy" van with a possible dent in the left rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632- 6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

