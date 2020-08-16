x
Man sought in slaying of 4 in rural area near Detroit

Police believe the suspect may be heading toward Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police were searching Sunday for man in connection with the deaths of four people at a home in a rural area near Detroit.

Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.

Police say detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey of Sumpter Township, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and believe he might have headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. 

Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City.   

