Man sought in slaying of 4 in rural area near Detroit

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police were searching Sunday for man in connection with the deaths of four people at a home in a rural area near Detroit.
Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.
Police say detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey of Sumpter Township, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and believe he might have headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City.
