Suspect missing after stabbing at Holland home

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is still at large after a stabbing at a Holland home early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Avenue around 3:42 a.m., police say.
When they arrived, they found a man stabbed in the arm. Police believe there was a confrontation between the residents and a man who showed up at the home.
The suspect is identified by witnesses as Ramiro Diaz-Jimenez of Holland Township.
The victim was stabbed during an argument. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police are looking for Diaz-Jimenez. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877 88 SILENT or 877 887-4536.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.