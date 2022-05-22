Suspect missing after stabbing at Holland home

When deputies arrived, they found a man stabbed in the arm. Police believe there was a confrontation between the residents and a man who showed up at the home.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is still at large after a stabbing at a Holland home early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Woodside Drive and Franklin Avenue around 3:42 a.m., police say.

When they arrived, they found a man stabbed in the arm. Police believe there was a confrontation between the residents and a man who showed up at the home.

The suspect is identified by witnesses as Ramiro Diaz-Jimenez of Holland Township.

The victim was stabbed during an argument. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for Diaz-Jimenez. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877 88 SILENT or 877 887-4536.

