Man stabbed multiple times in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to a hospital for treatment Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call in the 3100 block of 28th Street SW just before 2 p.m and located a 37-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to a hospital, but police say his status is unknown at this time.

Investigation shows that the victim and suspect had interacted with each other before the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department at 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer.

