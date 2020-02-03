ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for stabbing a man Sunday morning at Glenwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Alpine Township.

Police responded to the mobile home park at 10:22 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Investigators developed a suspect and arrested a woman at a traffic stop.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect will be lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility and the case will be reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were acquaintances.

