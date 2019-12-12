GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death on Kirtland Street SW around 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

He was stabbed in the chest and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where he died. Police say the original call came as an "accidental stabbing".

GRPD did not say what led up to it, but they are interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has crews on the scene. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

