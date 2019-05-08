BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - Authorities in Mecosta County are trying to track down a thief who made out with thousands of dollars in goods from a Menards store.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Sunday, August 4 around 8 p.m. at the Menards in Big Rapids.

Investigators say video footage shows the suspect entering the store on two different occasions and leaving through the garden center area with more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Police are hoping that by releasing a photo of the man, the community can help track him down. Anyone with information about his identity should contact Dep. Jared Christensen at 231-592-0150.

