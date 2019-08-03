KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man surrendered himself to Kalamazoo police on Friday afternoon after being pursued by officers.

Police surrounded a home on W North Street near Woodward Avenue in their search for a homicide suspect. Officers could be heard calling for someone named "Anthony" during the standoff.

After one man came out of the house, police are still surrounding it asking for everyone else to come out. Police have not yet indicated if that man is the homicide suspect.

The standoff is believed to be connected to a crime scene near the house on W North Street where a woman was found dead Friday.

Western Michigan University tweeted around 1:15 p.m. that the suspect was seen walking north of campus near West Main Street. They urged students and staff to "exercise caution if you are in the area."

Kalamazoo College was placed on lockdown for about an hour while the suspect was near the school. The lockdown was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.

The pursuit led police to a house on W North Street near Woodward Avenue. They surrounded the house, and one man surrendered himself around 3:20 p.m.

An elementary school in the area, Woodward Elementary, was also placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story.

